  • CBS briefly publishes first lady Barbara Bush's obituary

    CBS News briefly published its prepared obituary for Barbara Bush, the Sacramento Bee reported.

    The mistake happened hours after the Bush family announced that the former first lady was in failing health and would not continue treatment for her illnesses, the Bee reported.

    The family said she would seek comfort care.

    The article that was posted by CBS News had the headline: “DO NOT PUBLISH - Former first lady Barbara Bush d*es at age 92 DO NOT PUBLISH.”

    The article said that she “passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones,” the Bee reported.

    Many news organizations have obituaries prepared for newsmakers.

    This isn’t the first time a news organization published a death notice early. Former President George H.W. Bush also had his obituary published, the Bee reported

