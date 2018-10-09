Caught on camera: Man saves squirrel's life

Police in Minnesota had an unusual stop.
Brooklyn Park police discovered a car, stopped in the middle of a road with the driver’s side car door wide open. Nearby they saw a man crouched down at the curb, KSTP reported.
Beneath the man, was a squirrel who was motionless. and the man was performing chest compressions to save the small animal’s life, KSTP reported.
The man told police he swerved to miss the critter and didn’t think he hit it. When he stopped and looked at the animal it wasn’t bleeding. If he would have hit it, he told police “he (the squirrel) would’ve popped.”
Eventually the man flipped the squirrel on its belly and rubbed its back, bringing the squirrel around, KSTP reported.
The squirrel then ran away and the police praised the man, telling him, “There he goes! You saved his life, dude!”
