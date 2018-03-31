0 Casino loan shark preyed on gambling addicts, authorities say

TUKWILA, Wash. - An employee at a Washington state casino provided loans with exorbitant interest rates and often targeted patrons and employees with gambling problems, according to the Washington State Gambling Commission.

The commission said two people were arrested and a third person’s gambling license was suspended for their roles in a loansharking and money laundering operation at the Macau Casino in Tukwila.

Authorities said over the last two years, numerous complaints were received by the commission and the Tukwila Police Department about loansharking and money laundering activities there.

The joint investigation revealed that a female employee was loaning cash and chips to casino patrons with interest rates that in some cases were up to 10 times the maximum interest rate allowed under Washington state law.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators determined that the woman provided about 100 loans to employees and patrons that totaled at least $300,000.

The commission said records show that the employee also laundered about $1.5 million through the casino -- nearly 10 times the suspect’s reported annual income. The source of the cash is under investigation.

During a search of the suspect’s home, agents seized items believed to have been bought with illicit cash, including a luxury vehicle, jewelry, big-screen TVs, designer handbags and numerous smartphones, tablets and gaming systems that were still in their original packaging. Agents also seized more than $45,000 in cash.

The 45-year-old employee and her 27-year-old boyfriend were arrested and booked into jail on charges of collection of unlawful debt, money laundering and use of extortionate means to collect loans.

Investigators said the casino’s general manager, a 48-year-old Federal Way man, was aware of the illegal activities but did not report them to the Gambling Commission.

His gambling license has been suspended.

