Cars swept downriver in New Jersey flash flood

Nearly a dozen cars were swept away from an automobile dealership and floated down a river as a flash flood hit northern New Jersey on Saturday, NJ.com reported.
The Peckman River in Passaic County was overtaken by floodwaters after slightly under 5 inches of rain fell in Caldwell, NJ.com reported.
In a video posted to Facebook, taken from an overpass, cars can be seen floating down the river. They were lifted away from the Chrysler Jeep Dodge Dealership in Little Falls, WABC reported. Some of the vehicles’ sticker prices were still available on windshields, NJ.com reported.
Daniel Perrotta, whose car was being serviced at the dealership, told WABC that he immediately went to check on the vehicle.
"The only thing I can hope for is God let my vehicle still be up on the lift. If not, then it's a total loss," Perrotta told the television station.
Storms were causing flight delays at New York’s three major airports, WCBS reported.
Massive flooding Clifton NJ. Torrential rains @LeeGoldbergABC7 pic.twitter.com/kwiep7eGI4— Cesare DeSantis (@Chez_DeSantis) August 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}