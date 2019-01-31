Cars catch fire at Newark airport

Early-morning travelers driving near Newark Liberty International Airport may have seen smoke billowing from the airport property Thursday.
A car fire broke out on the top deck of a parking garage at Terminal C just before 7 a.m., WCBS reported.
At least 15 cars burst into flames, WABC reported.
#BREAKING: Vehicles engulfed in flames at Newark Airport parking garage — AIR11 is overhead: https://t.co/hfknSsBGU1— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) January 31, 2019
No one was hurt and airport flight operations were not impacted, WABC reported.
