Cars catch fire at Newark airport

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Early-morning travelers driving near Newark Liberty International Airport may have seen smoke billowing from the airport property Thursday.

    A car fire broke out on the top deck of a parking garage at Terminal C just before 7 a.m., WCBS reported.

    At least 15 cars burst into flames, WABC reported

    No one was hurt and airport flight operations were not impacted, WABC reported.

    The garage is closed and no one was hurt in the fire, WPIX reported.

