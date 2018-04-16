Cardi B's ‘Invasion of Privacy' is No. 1 Billboard 200 album

Cardi B has become the fifth female rapper to have a No. 1 record on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
The rapper’s debut studio album, “Invasion of Privacy,” debuted at No. 1 and is the biggest selling album for an R&B or hip-hop album this year. According to Nielsen Music, the release has sold 255,000 equivalent album units.
Forbes reported that, due to a technicality, the album was eligible to be certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling 500,000 units. Cardi’s debut major label single, “Bodak Yellow,” has been certified 5-times platinum by the RIAA, selling 5 million copies. Ten track units is equal to one album sale, which works out to 500,000 album units.
Cardi B joins the company of Nicki Minaj, Eve, Foxy Brown and Lauryn Hill who have all had a No. 1 Billboard 200 album.
