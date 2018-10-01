  • Cardi B surrenders to police after fight at Queens strip club

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Rapper Cardi B turned herself in to New York City police Monday morning in connection with a fight at a Queens strip club, the New York Post reported.

    Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, surrendered at the Flushing precinct around 9:30 a.m., the newspaper reported.

    She did not answer questions.

    Almánzar allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing on Aug. 29, WPIX reported.

    >> Nicki Minaj says scuffle with Cardi B was ‘mortifying’

    The bartenders -- sisters Jade and Baddie Gi -- claim they were attacked because of allegations they had sex with Cardi B’s husband, Offset, the Post reported.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The bartenders are suing the Bronx-born singer for damages, according to the newspaper.

    >> Cardi B, Nicki Minaj allegedly scuffle at New York bash

    Cardi B performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park over the weekend, WPIX reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories