Cardi B surrenders to police after fight at Queens strip club

NEW YORK - Rapper Cardi B turned herself in to New York City police Monday morning in connection with a fight at a Queens strip club, the New York Post reported.
Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, surrendered at the Flushing precinct around 9:30 a.m., the newspaper reported.
She did not answer questions.
Almánzar allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing on Aug. 29, WPIX reported.
The bartenders -- sisters Jade and Baddie Gi -- claim they were attacked because of allegations they had sex with Cardi B’s husband, Offset, the Post reported.
The bartenders are suing the Bronx-born singer for damages, according to the newspaper.
Cardi B performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park over the weekend, WPIX reported.
