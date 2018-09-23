Car lands on roof of supermarket, driver arrested for DWI

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A car ended up on the roof of a Pittsburgh supermarket early Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. at the Greenfield Giant Eagle, WPXI reported.
When they arrived, they found a car on the roof with the driver standing next to it.
Giant Eagle employees were evacuated.
TRENDING STORIES:
- NL EAST CHAMPS! Atlanta Braves win their first division title in 5 years
- Nissan recalls more than 215,000 vehicles for fire risk
- NEW REPORT: Excessive drinking killed over 3 million people in 2016
Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and could not negotiate a bend in the road. The driver then struck a curb, went airborne and landed on the roof, police said.
The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, WPXI reported.
No one was injured.
Police are still investigating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}