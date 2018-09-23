  • Car lands on roof of supermarket, driver arrested for DWI

    By: WPXI.com

    PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A car ended up on the roof of a Pittsburgh supermarket early Saturday morning.

    Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. at the Greenfield Giant Eagle, WPXI reported.

    When they arrived, they found a car on the roof with the driver standing next to it.

    Giant Eagle employees were evacuated. 

    Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and could not negotiate a bend in the road. The driver then struck a curb, went airborne and landed on the roof, police said.

    The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, WPXI reported.

    No one was injured.

    Police are still investigating.

