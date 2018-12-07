  • Cancer-stricken stepfather dies after being kicked by 11-year-old boy, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - An 11-year-old boy got into a fight with his parents Thursday and kicked his stepfather in the stomach, which killed the cancer-stricken man, police say.

    George Szkred, 51, was unresponsive when emergency responders arrived, WABC reported. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, WNBC reported.

    Szkred had been diagnosed with stage-4 kidney cancer and was very frail, the New York Post reported

    The 11-year-old boy is not expected to face charges, although he is in custody being questioned, WABC reported.

