0 Canadian Girl Guide, 9, sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store

EDMONTON, Alberta - On the first day of legal sales of cannabis from Canadian retail stores, a 9-year-old Girl Guide saw her chance to cash in.

Elina Childs of Edmonton and her father showed up at Nova Cannabis on Wednesday, pulling a wagon full of cookies, CBC reported.

Elina sold all 30 boxes in less than 45 minutes, earning $120.

"It amazed me how quickly they went," Elina’s father, Seann Childs, told CBC. "Even people in cars driving on the avenue there would stop and roll down their window and ask for cookies."

Elina told CTV News Channel that it was her father’s idea to sell the cookies.

Childs said he got the idea after hearing that a Girl Scout in San Diego used a similar marketing ploy in February after recreational marijuana was legalized in California, CBC reported.

That girl sold 312 boxes of cookies in a few hours during Super Bowl weekend.

God bless this girl selling girl guide cookies outside of nova cannabis. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#yeg pic.twitter.com/dnI9HdBXPc — Emily Fitzpatrick (@_emilyfitzCBC) October 17, 2018

Elina has cystic fibrosis and usually cannot be near people who smoke, but Childs saw it as chance for his daughter to benefit from pot smokers.

"We were looking at it as an opportunity to educate her on what marijuana is and the fact that it's legal in Canada now," Childs told CBC. "Everybody we met was incredibly friendly, it was a great atmosphere and there was not a single thing going on in that line that I saw that I would just say, 'Oh, my God, I need to shield your eyes from this.' Everybody was respectful, everybody was happy, and she walked away from it as this incredibly positive experience as well as selling out all her Brownie cookies. She can go and be happy that she'd done that and help support the Guides too."

