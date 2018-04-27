Cameraman catches Prince William nodding off during service

It’s tough to be a dad of a newborn again. Just ask Prince William.
The Duke of Cambridge was caught on camera apparently nodding off during the Anzac memorial services Wednesday at Westiminster Abbey, Cosmopolitan reported.
William was shown struggling to stay awake as he sat next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The fact that the speaker was droning on probably contributed to William’s tendency to fall asleep.
The prince and the Duchess of Cambridge also spent time figuring out what to name the newest member of the royal family and settled on Louis Arthur Charles. Kensington Palace made the announcement Friday.
Life with a newborn baby. 😴😂 pic.twitter.com/I3c6bF5HkR— People (@people) April 25, 2018
