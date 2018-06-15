California shelter looking for owner of 29-pound cat nicknamed 'Chubbs'

PASADENA, Calif. - A massive cat found on a busy street in a California community is winning the hearts of his rescuers.
The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA posted on its Facebook page Thursday that a 10-year-old Himalayan mix was found wandering a busy street this week and was brought to the shelter. Nicknamed Chubbs by shelter staff, the cat weighed a whopping 29 pounds.
Chubbs' sweet demeanor was apparent to shelter staff. Pasadena Humane Society president Julie Banks told KTLA that "He is 29 pounds of love."
But shelter staff said Chubbs was also suffering from painful fur mats along his back, likely because he is too large to adequately groom himself. Shelter staff spent about two hours tending to Chubbs and cleaning him up.
Because Chubbs doesn't fit comfortably in one of the shelter's kennels, he's residing in one of the shelter's offices instead.
The shelter is actively looking for Chubbs’ owner. The cat had no identification tag or microchip. If no owner comes forward, Chubbs will be available for adoption. Either way, the shelter hopes Chubbs can be put on a diet and exercise regimen. Cats that are excessively overweight are at increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and thyroid disease, KTLA reported.
The Humane Society encourages those following Chubbs' story to consider adopting one of the many cats or kittens available for adoption now.
