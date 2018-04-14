0 California hospital sends 90-year-old patient home in cab without telling family

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 90-year-old California man with failing kidneys was released from a San Jose hospital and sent home in a taxicab, infuriating his family since they had not been notified, NBC Bay Area reported.

Officials at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center apologized to the family of William Lee, but the man’s daughter, Dawn Ross, wants answers. Her father turns 91 in July and has several health issues, NBC Bay Area reported.

“He has Level 5 kidney failure and also chronic heart problems, and his lungs were full of fluid," Ross said. "He's literally going to be passing at any time now, and a week ago, they shoved him in a taxicab and sent him home with no one."

Lee was wearing only a hospital gown and socks when he was discharged, NBC Bay Area reported.

Lee had been in the hospital since April 1.

"He was having a lot of difficulty breathing and was clearly in distress," Ross told NBC Bay Area.

James Lee, the son of William Lee, called the hospital on Thursday because that was the day his father was to be discharged, NBC Bay Area reported. That’s when he discovered that his father had been sent to a board and care home that was listed as his address.

"When I got here, the boarding care people told me that he had arrived there in a taxicab." his son said.

The caregivers were so horrified they snapped a photo, Ross told NBC Bay Area.

The senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente in San Jose issued a statement Thursday, saying that, "What occurred is a clear violation of our policies and should not have happened."

