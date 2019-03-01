Business threatens to sue woman over negative online review

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. - A woman was threatened with a lawsuit after leaving a negative review about a Colorado ghost tour company.
Liz Griswold tried to cancel a tour she had paid for in November because she did not want to drive in the dangerous, icy conditions, however, she was unable to cancel or receive a refund, KMGH reported.
“My friend and I signed up to go on this tour tonight and could not make it because of the icy roads, snow, 20-degree weather,” Griswold wrote in a review. “When they say no refund they mean it. We wasted a total of $65 dollars to sit at home because they refused to cancel the tour.”
Griswold told KMGH that the company sent her a text message asking her to remove the review. She refused and asked for a refund.
She also posted the review on several websites.
Two weeks later, she received a notice of intent letter from a New York City attorney.
“A person in Colorado is guilty of the crime of extortion, a class 4 felony, or blackmail when that person threatens another, or his or her property or reputation,” part of the two-page letter read, KMGH reported.
The letter is from an attorney who is not licensed in Colorado or New York but is licensed in Nevada. The address it was sent from is a nondescript two-story house in East Meadow, New York.
Griswold said she never heard from the company again but did eventually get a refund from a third party that processed her ticket for the tour.
