  • Bus with at least 20 children on it flips on turnpike

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. - State police are investigating after a school bus with at least 42 children and adults on board flipped over Saturday on the New Jersey turnpike, WNBC reported

    There were no serious injuries or fatalities, WNBC reported. Officials said 36 people were taken to hospitals, the Star-Ledger reported.

    The school was carrying children and parents back from the Mayor’s Family Reunion Picnic, the Star-Ledger reported. Police said a car might have hit a guardrail causing the bus to lose control, WNBC reported.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

