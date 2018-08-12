Bus with at least 20 children on it flips on turnpike

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. - State police are investigating after a school bus with at least 42 children and adults on board flipped over Saturday on the New Jersey turnpike, WNBC reported.
There were no serious injuries or fatalities, WNBC reported. Officials said 36 people were taken to hospitals, the Star-Ledger reported.
Bus crash NB on the @NJTurnpike at milepost 79.9. Lanes closures in both the local and express lanes. Tprs. on scene investigating. Still determining injuries to occupants of bus. No additional information available at this time. Will provide updates when available. #alert— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 11, 2018
The school was carrying children and parents back from the Mayor’s Family Reunion Picnic, the Star-Ledger reported. Police said a car might have hit a guardrail causing the bus to lose control, WNBC reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
