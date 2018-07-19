0 Burger King gives dog with terminal cancer free burgers for life

He doesn’t have long to live but the days he does have left will be filled with free cheeseburgers.

Cody the dog was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, CBS News reported. WNWO reported that he has only months left.

His owner Alex Karcher went to his local Burger King to pick up a burger to help Cody take his medications, CBS News reported. A worker wondered why Karcher ordered a plain burger, and he explained it was for his dog who was suffering from cancer.

The employee spoke with her manager, who told Karcher that Cody could have free cheeseburgers for the rest of his life at that location, CBS News reported.

Karcher posted the story to Twitter and it got the attention of the Burger King home offices which responded to Karcher, saying that, “The world needs more kindness and empathy.”

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. It’s appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

the world needs more kindness and empathy. thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 16, 2018

The owner of the Burger King franchise told WTOL that he is proud his employees did the right thing and that they are following the company’s motto: "People pleasing people.”

