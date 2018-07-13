Bug blamed for crash that sent 42,000 pounds of plastic rolls onto interstate

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - An insect is being blamed for causing the crash of a tractor-trailer on an Indiana interstate Thursday that sent 42,000 pounds of plastic rolls onto the highway and closed it for nearly five hours, WXIN reported.
The Indiana State Police said the bug flew into the window of the semi driven by Christopher Walker, 28, as he drove south on I-65 near Lowell, WTHR reported.
When Walker tried to swat the bug away, he took his eyes off the road and crashed into a guardrail, WXIN reported.
Police said the semi hit a concrete construction barrier wall and the trailer became detached. The trailer was split open, sending the plastic rolls onto the highway, WTHR reported.
Traffic had to be diverted for nearly five hours as crews worked to remove the plastic rolls from the highway, the state police said.
Walker was not injured and was cited for unsafe lane movement, authorities said.
