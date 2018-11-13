Bruno Mars to bring Thanksgiving to 24,000 people in Hawaii

HONOLULU - Bruno Mars is ending his 24K Magic World Tour in a way that will help those most in need.
The singer/songwriter is going to provide 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Hawaii, Hawaii News Now reported.
The donation will go to help his home state and the Salvation Army’s 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner program, which, with the help of 900 volunteers, provides a free Thanksgiving dinner to families all over the state, Hawaii News Now reported.
This isn’t the first time Mars has made a big impact helping others.
In 2017, he donated $1 million to help those affected by the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, People magazine reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
The album, “24K Magic” -- which inspired the amount of dinners he’s providing -- has been named multi-platinum since it’s 2016 release. It won six Grammy Awards, ABC News reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}