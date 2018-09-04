0 Brother, sister lift SUV to save couple, baby trapped in wreckage

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida couple can thank a brother and sister for lifting their crashed SUV and saving them and their baby.

Aaron Allen and his sister, Jolisa Jones, were driving their delivery truck on Interstate 75 north of Tampa when a vehicle sideswiped the SUV on the highway.

Thomas and Diana Windsor were in their Toyota RAV4 on their way home from a doctor’s appointment when the crash happened, WFTS reported.

When siblings Aaron Allen and Jolisa Jones saw a car side-swipe an SUV, causing a young couple and their days-old baby to crash into a creek, they rushed to help. Hear the remarkable story tonight at 5 on @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/AFP5F3lQQj — Jennifer Holton FOX 13 (@jennholtonFOX) September 3, 2018

Their RAV4 landed, overturned in a ditch filled with water, WTVT reported.

The couple and their baby were still strapped in, dangling upside down, WFTS reported.

But Allen, who has a daughter of his own, knew what to do.

“I saw that water was seeping into the car, where it was turned upside down,” Allen told WTVT. “We tried to break the windows, but that didn’t work. So the only thing I could think of was to flip the car over. So I told my sister to help me so we could flip it over to its side. So what happened is after we flipped it over to the side, I took my shirt off and wrapped it around my fist and I used my fist to break the windshield off.”

Allen was hurt getting the family out, he told WTVT that the glass from the windshield tore a chunk of skin off and cut tendons in his arm. Jones’ fingers were also hurt.

But luckily neither the parents nor the 11-day-old baby were hurt in the crash, WTVT reported, but the baby was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The couple is calling Allen and Jones their angels.

