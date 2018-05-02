  • Brother of Stoneman Douglas school shooter arrested

    By: Hannah Winston, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

    Zachary Cruz, the brother of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Tuesday evening, according to court records. 

    Cruz, 18, is being held on an out-of-county warrant in the Palm Beach County Jail in connection to a violation of probation. According to Broward County records, Cruz violated the conditions of his probation in accordance with a March plea on a trespassing charge. 

    After the shooting that left 17 people dead on Valentine’s Day, Zachary Cruz was arrested March 19 on the Douglas campus for trespassing. According to authorities, it was at least the third time he was found on the campus since the shooting. When he was arrested, he told deputies that he came to the campus “to reflect” on the shootings. 

    Now, Cruz is accused of driving without a valid driver’s license and being within 25 feet of a school. Court documents indicate he was seen outside of Park Vista High School on Saturday. 

