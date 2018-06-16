  • Brother of NBA star Zach Randolph killed in shooting outside Indiana bar

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MARION, Ind. -

    A man shot and killed outside a bar in Marion, Indiana, has been identified as Roger Randolph, the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph of the Sacramento Kings, WTHR reports.

    Investigators say the shooting happened at Hop’s Blues Room, south of downtown Marion, at about 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Fox 59.

    A police officer heard the shots fired. He went to the bar and discovered Randolph lying between two cars in the parking lot. 

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police told WTHR that Zach Randolph was not at the scene.

    Randolph has played 18 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Memphis Grizzlies. He currently plays for the Sacramento Kings.

    Investigators said they do not believe it was a random shooting and there is no danger to the public. 

