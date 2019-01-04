Britney Spears puts ‘Domination' shows on hold due to father's illness

LAS VEGAS - Pop singer Britney Spears has canceled her “Domination” shows in Las Vegas to be at her father’s side as he recovers from a recent life-threatening illness.
Spears announced her indefinite work hiatus Friday on social media. It’s unclear whether the shows will be rescheduled.
“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Spears said in the beginning of a series of tweets. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”
Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was hospitalized in Las Vegas two months ago after his colon spontaneously ruptured, E! News reported.
“We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” the singer tweeted about her father.
Spears’ “Domination” residency was scheduled to start in February at the Park MGM.
Ticket refunds are available at the original point of purchase, according to Spears’ website.
