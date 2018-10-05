Bride's brothers fill in for late father for dance, but it's the music that will move you to tears

A bride’s five older brothers stepped in for the father-daughter dance when their father couldn’t be at his little girl’s wedding, but it will be how they were able to include their late father that will bring you to tears.
Kevin, Dustin, Danny, Derek and Kasey West twirled their little sister, Kaley West Young, around the dance floor after her Sept. 22 wedding, KUTV reported.
But the dance quickly brought the bride to tears. Their father couldn’t be there. David Jean West died in 2015, KUTV reported. But as the family danced to the Michael Bolton song “Fathers and Daughters,” their father was there. The song was edited with snippets of her father’s voice compiled from home videos he recorded as West Young grew up, KUTV reported.
The moment caught the attention of the song’s writer who reached out on Twitter to the newlywed, saying he was honored that they chose the song and that it brought him to tears, KUTV reported.
i'm so humbled and honored that the west brothers choose my song #FathersandDaughters to dance with their sister Kaylee at her wedding. their video brought me to tears https://t.co/eqlyI7HzEn— Michael Bolton (@mbsings) October 3, 2018
West Young spoke to KUTV from her honeymoon. “I was completely in shock. I know people joke about having an out-of-body experience but that is what it truly was being in the middle of the ballroom and surrounded by my family, and my husband’s family, and our friends and people we care about with my brothers stepping up. It was an incredible moment.”
