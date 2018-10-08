Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance dies

MONTGOMERY, Ind. - An Indiana bride took her wedding photos alone after her husband-to-be was killed by an alleged drunken driver.
WXIN reported that Jessica Padgett was set to marry Kendall Murphy Sept. 29. On Nov. 10, 2017, Murphy, a volunteer firefighter in Montgomery, Indiana, was helping a crash victim when an alleged drunken driver struck and killed him. He was 27 years old.
On the day of what was set to be their wedding, Padgett did her makeup and put on her wedding dress as Loving Life Photography’s Mandi Knepp snapped photos. Murphy’s mother, Katrina Murphy, approached Knepp earlier as a way to help Padgett with the grieving process, WXIN reported.
Padgett posed alone and with Kendall Murphy’s belongings. In one shot, her late fiance was digitally added after the photo shoot.
On Sunday, Padgett attended the 37th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Wasington, D.C. The event honored her late fiance and five other firefighters from Indiana, WXIN reported.
“This foundation not only honored my Kendall, but also took us in as family,” Padgett said on Facebook Sunday. “This wasn’t what we wanted in the end, but at least we know we will never be alone, we have all become one big supporting family.”
