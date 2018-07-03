0 Bridal party says sunbather refused to move for wedding photos

You wouldn’t think that a wedding and sunbathing would go together. And in reality, they don’t. Just ask a wedding party and a sunbather who wanted to use the same location Saturday.

Mark Ling and Mandy Cripwell were married Saturday and were hoping to take photos at Tessier Gardens, in Devon, England, Fox News reported. They had their wedding party with them ready to pose, but there was someone who wasn’t invited to the party there - a sunbather who apparently decided that the romantic spot would be perfect to catch some rays.

The groom’s son asked the woman to move, but he said that she pretended to be sleeping. The limousine driver also requested that she move. The unidentified woman did, but she left all of her sun soaking stuff right where it was at, Fox News reported.

One wedding guest said that she couldn't believe the woman didn’t know what was going on.

“She was surrounded by wedding guests, the couple were behind her and the photographer kept calling different people over for pictures, so she knew what was going on,” Natalie Ling told Devon Live.

“I don’t know if the photographer got any good photos or not,” Natalie Ling added. “Eventually she got up and left after about 10 minutes of us being there taking photos, but she still left all her stuff there. It was bloody rude and disrespectful.”

