Breakdancing to be considered for 2024 Olympics

PARIS - The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris may see breakdancing added to the official events, alongside favorites like gymnastics, track and swimming.
Olympic organizers have formally submitted breakdancing as a suggested event, but a final decision won’t be made by the International Olympic Committee until after the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, The Associated Press reported.
The dance sport beat out other events, like karate and squash, to be submitted to the IOC. Other suggested events included climbing, surfing and skateboarding -- all of which will debut at the 2020 Olympics.
"It's a victory for us. Even if it goes no further, we'll still have won," said Mounir Biba, a famous breakdancer in France, where the sport is especially popular.
TRENDING STORIES:
- R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of felony criminal sexual abuse involving minors
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in prostitution bust
- Great-grandma fires pistol at man trying to break into her home
Breakdancing began in the 1970s in the Bronx as part of hip-hop culture, Sports Illustrated reported. It requires dancers, known as “breakers,” to go head-to-head in “battles” as individuals or teams. The breaker improvises acrobatic moves to DJ beats, according to the AP. Judges watch and declare a winner.
"There's simply no doubt about the athletic aspects of the discipline," Biba said.
Breakdancing was featured at last year’s Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, told the BBC that the addition of new sports would make the Olympics more urban and artistic.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}