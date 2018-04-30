Brazilian surfer sets record by riding an 80-foot wave

A Brazilian surfer caught a world-record 80-foot wave in November -- and now he’s sitting on top of the world.
Saturday the World Surf League officially honored Rodrigo Koxa for riding the monster wave off the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, on Nov. 8, 2017, the New York Post reported.
Amazing footage includes the roar of the wave and Koxa’s ride, which earned him the Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award at the WSL’s Big Wave Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The award includes a $25,000 prize and is given to the surfer who catches the biggest wave of the year, CNN reported. That includes paddling into the wave or being towed in by a jet ski, CNN reported.
“I try to surf big waves all my life and I had a huge experience in 2014 where I almost died at Nazaré,” Koxa said in a statement. “Four months later, I had bad dreams, I didn’t travel, I got scared, and my wife helped me psychologically. Now, I’m just so happy and this is the best day of my life. Thank you to (World Surf League), it’s a dream come true,” Koxa said.
Koxa’s ride broke the record set by Garrett McNamara, who conquered a 78-foot wave at the same venue in 2011, CNN reported.
