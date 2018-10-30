Boy picks James Shaw Jr. as his hero, dresses as Waffle House hero for the day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - He chose a simple costume -- medical tape wrapped around his hand and a gray hoodie with one word on it -- live.
Tayir Thomas chose a real hero to dress up as for “Red Ribbon Week,” WZTV reported. He dressed as James Shaw Jr., the man who risked his life when he grabbed the muzzle of an AR-15 when a gunman walked into a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, in April.
Shaw took the gun from the gunman and tossed it behind the counter.
Three people were killed, but police said that if it weren’t for Shaw’s actions, many more would have died.
Thomas’ mother talked about Shaw with her son just before Red Ribbon Week.
Britt Thomas told WZTV that she showed videos of him to her son, too, and is happy that her son decided he wanted to be a local hero.
