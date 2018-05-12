0 Boy might not walk again after being shot, family says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy is slowly recovering while Jacksonville police continue to search for the person who shot him.

Elijah Williams, 10, is still hospitalized at UF Health days after he was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games inside his room.

On Friday night, police said someone opened fire in front of the family’s house. The report lists no suspect description in the drive-by shooting.

Action News Jax spoke with the boy’s aunt outside of UF Health Tuesday.

Eddrina Walker said the boy is in good spirits, but has a long road to recovery after undergoing two major surgeries. And it is unknown if he will walk again.

“His legs are not functioning properly to the ability they were before. He's had to have a bone removed out of his spine,” Walker said.

She said her nephew is a fighter.

“He's dealing with it as best as possible,” Walker said. “He's trying to process and cope.”

With no arrests in the case, Walker is begging for people to speak up.

“Just imagine if it was your loved one. You would want somebody to come forth,” Walker said.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family pay medical costs.

