Boy gets sick from moldy juice box on first day of school, mother says

PETERBURG, Va. - A school removed all of its boxes of apple juice after a student fell ill Thursday from drinking a container that was lined with mold, his mother said.
Terrance Smith Jr. fell to the floor on the first day of school at Westview Early Childhood Education Center after drinking a box of apple juice, WTVR reported.
"I opened the container, and I said, ‘My son just drank this,’" Mitchell told WTVR. "This is the container of juice that he had that is filled with mold.”
Other boxes were removed but did not appear to have mold. The boxes were stored properly and were not expired, school officials told WTVR.
Terrance, 3, was taken to a doctor and given anti-nausea medication, his mother told WTVR.
The manufacturer did not comment, WTVR reported.
