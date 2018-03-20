Boy George, Culture Club, B-52s going on tour

Boy George is going on a tour with Culture Club and The B-52s.
Rolling Stone reported that the musician is reuniting with the group and will also be joined by Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins on the summer tour.
The Life Tour, with more than 40 dates, starts June 29 in St. Augustine, Florida.
George told a fan on Twitter that a new single and album will be coming with the tour.
Certainly a single with album following close behind. https://t.co/kFpLxk6DTB— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) March 20, 2018
Tickets for select dates go on sale as early as March 21. More information on the tour, including tickets, can be found at the Culture Club official website.
Dates for The Life Tour are below.
June 29 - St. Augustine, Fla., at Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
June 30 - Tampa, Fla., at USF Sun Dome
July 1 - Pompano, Fla., at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
July 6 - Biloxi, Miss., at IP Casino
July 7 - San Antonio, Texas, at Tobin Center
July 10 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Theatre
July 11 - Grand Prairie, Texas, at Verizon Amphitheater
July 12 - Tulsa, Okla., at River Spirit Casino Resort
July 15 - Houston at Smart Financial at Sugar Land
July 17 - Cary, N.C., at Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 18 - Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap
July 20 - Charleston, S.C., at Volvo Car Stadium
July 21 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 - Atlanta at Chastain Park Amphitheater
July 24 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium
July 26 - Verona, N.Y., at Turning Stone Casino
July 27 - Boston at Wang Theatre
July 28 - Forest Hills, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium
July 31 - Morristown, N.J., at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Aug. 3 - Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 28 - Lewistown, N.Y., at Artpark
Aug. 30 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 31 - Chicago at Ravinia Festival
Sept. 1 - Chicago Ravinia Festival
Sept. 3 - St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair
Sept. 5 - Kettering, Ohio, at Fraze Pavilion
Sept. 6 - St. Louis at Fox Theatre
Sept. 7 - Kansas City, Ohio, at Starlight Theatre
Sept. 8 - Denver, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 13 - Puyallup, Wash., at Washington State Fair
Sept. 14 - Kennewick, Wash., at Toyota Center
Sept. 15 - Portland, Ore., at Theatre of the Clouds
Sept. 16 - Murphys, Calif., at Ironstone Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Saratoga, Calif., at The Mountain Winery
Sept. 19 - Saratoga, Calif., at The Mountain Winery
Sept. 21 - Salt Lake City, Maverik Center
Sept. 22 - Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center
Sept. 23 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept. 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Sandia Casino
Sept. 28 - Cabazon, Calif., Morongo
Sept. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center
Sept. 30 - Scottsdale, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort
Oct. 3 - Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre
Oct. 5 - Fresno, California, at The Big Fresno Fair
