Boy George, Culture Club, B-52s going on tour

    Boy George is going on a tour with Culture Club and The B-52s.

    Rolling Stone reported that the musician is reuniting with the group and will also be joined by Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins on the summer tour.

    The Life Tour, with more than 40 dates, starts June 29 in St. Augustine, Florida.

    George told a fan on Twitter that a new single and album will be coming with the tour.

    Tickets for select dates go on sale as early as March 21. More information on the tour, including tickets, can be found at the Culture Club official website.

    Dates for The Life Tour are below.

    June 29 - St. Augustine, Fla., at Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
    June 30 - Tampa, Fla., at USF Sun Dome
    July 1 - Pompano, Fla., at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
    July 6 - Biloxi, Miss., at IP Casino
    July 7 - San Antonio, Texas, at Tobin Center
    July 10 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Theatre
    July 11 - Grand Prairie, Texas, at Verizon Amphitheater
    July 12 - Tulsa, Okla., at River Spirit Casino Resort
    July 15 - Houston at Smart Financial at Sugar Land
    July 17 - Cary, N.C., at Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    July 18 - Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap
    July 20 - Charleston, S.C., at Volvo Car Stadium
    July 21 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
    July 22 - Atlanta at Chastain Park Amphitheater
    July 24 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium
    July 26 - Verona, N.Y., at Turning Stone Casino
    July 27 - Boston at Wang Theatre
    July 28 - Forest Hills, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium
    July 31 - Morristown, N.J., at Mayo Performing Arts Center
    Aug. 3 - Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony Summer Stage
    Aug. 28 - Lewistown, N.Y., at Artpark
    Aug. 30 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
    Aug. 31 - Chicago at Ravinia Festival
    Sept. 1 - Chicago Ravinia Festival
    Sept. 3 - St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair
    Sept. 5 - Kettering, Ohio, at Fraze Pavilion
    Sept. 6 - St. Louis at Fox Theatre
    Sept. 7 - Kansas City, Ohio, at Starlight Theatre
    Sept. 8 - Denver, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
    Sept. 13 - Puyallup, Wash., at Washington State Fair
    Sept. 14 - Kennewick, Wash., at Toyota Center
    Sept. 15 - Portland, Ore., at Theatre of the Clouds
    Sept. 16 - Murphys, Calif., at Ironstone Amphitheatre
    Sept. 18 - Saratoga, Calif., at The Mountain Winery
    Sept. 19 - Saratoga, Calif., at The Mountain Winery
    Sept. 21 - Salt Lake City,  Maverik Center
    Sept. 22 - Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center
    Sept. 23 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
    Sept. 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    Sept. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Sandia Casino
    Sept. 28 - Cabazon, Calif., Morongo
    Sept. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center
    Sept. 30 - Scottsdale, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort
    Oct. 3 - Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre
    Oct. 5 - Fresno, California, at The Big Fresno Fair

