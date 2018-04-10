  • Boy, 12, aimed loaded AR-15 as brother threatened neighbors with handgun, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a 12-year-old boy carried a loaded AR-15 as he and his 19-year-old brother, armed with a handgun, argued with neighbors on a Bridesburg street.

    According to WCAU, Michael Mitchell, 19, and the preteen were arrested Saturday evening after threatening their neighbors, police said.

    WCAU reported that Mitchell was holding a loaded handgun when he instructed the boy to get the AR-15 from their home, police said. The boy retrieved the weapon and "aimed at the neighbors," the station reported.

    Mitchell faces several charges, including violating the uniform firearms act, making terroristic threats and corrupting minors, WCAU reported. Authorities did not say what charges, if any, had been filed against the 12-year-old, KYW reported.

    Philadelphia police tweeted a photo of Officer Krzyszpof Wrzesinski posing with the weapons, warning parents to "make sure your weapons are secured."

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy, 12, aimed loaded AR-15 as brother threatened neighbors with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arizona plane crash: 6 dead as small aircraft hits Scottsdale golf course

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom of slain Tennessee boy with autism arrested on child neglect charge

  • Headline Goes Here

    YouTube accused of illegally collecting children's data

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arizona plane crash: 6 dead as small aircraft hits Scottsdale golf course