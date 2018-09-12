0 Bow Wow opens up about lean addiction

Bow Wow is opening up about his experience with drugs in an effort to help others.

XXL reported that the rapper, actor and reality TV personality revealed on Twitter that he was addicted to lean -- a drug made with cough syrup and soda -- over a decade ago when he was in his late teens and early 20s.

“To the youth- Stop with these dumb (expletive) drugs. Im going to let something out,” he tweeted Sunday. “When me and omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean everyday! When yall saw me on BET going off on torae i was high off lean. My attitude everything changed. My fans started to turn on me my family too.”

Moss said that although he never promoted the drug in his songs, he was drinking the concoction -- also known as as purple drank, purple lean, sizzurp and dirty sprite -- at least seven times a day while on tour with Chris Brown in 2007.

“I was addicted until our show in Cincinnati,” he wrote. “I came off (stage) and passed out woke up in the hospital i was having withdraws (sic).

“I never felt a pain like that ever. It was summer but i was walking round with 3 hoodies on because i was so cold. I missed the Chicago show of that tour (and the) Baltimore show BECAUSE I WAS (expletive) HIGH AND SICK!!!! that (expletive) is not cool and i was doing it to be cool!”

Moss said the addiction almost killed him and he still has stomach issues because of it.

“DRUG FREE IS THE WAY TO BE! smarten up tighten up out here,” he tweeted. “We cant lose no more of you. Not one! I love all yall. The young artist all the kids around the world.. dont follow a trend. Break the cycle.”

At the time, Moss said, his representatives blamed dehydration for his behavior on his BET docuseries with singer Omarion called “Road to Platinum,” but the rapper says his addiction was the actual truth.

“Go back and watch the face off show BET gave us! Look how dumb i looked. My ranting i was angry every day,” Moss said in another tweet. “They try to protect the truth by saying i was dehydrated... nawww bro. I WAS HIGH OFF PROMETHAZINE CODEINE! Actavis. SAY NO TO THESE DRUGS.”

It’s possible that Moss’ Twitter confession came about following some reports that rapper Mac Miller died Friday because of a drug overdose, but the coroner’s office has not yet given a cause of death.

