  • Border checkpoint closed as migrants march toward U.S.

    By: Theresa Seiger , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN YSIDRO, Calif. - The busiest border checkpoint on the U.S.-Mexico border was closed to crossings Sunday, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced amid reports of Central American migrants attempting to breach the border.

    >> Read more trending news

    Officials announced the closure, which applies to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the San Ysidro Point of Entry in California, around 11:30 a.m. local time.

    The Associated Press reported Sunday that several hundred migrants traveling from Central America have marched toward the crossing between San Ysidro, just south of San Diego, and Tijuana, Mexico, in an effort to pressure American officials into hearing their asylum claims. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories