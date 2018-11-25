Border checkpoint closed as migrants march toward U.S.

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. - The busiest border checkpoint on the U.S.-Mexico border was closed to crossings Sunday, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced amid reports of Central American migrants attempting to breach the border.
Officials announced the closure, which applies to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the San Ysidro Point of Entry in California, around 11:30 a.m. local time.
Southbound lanes into Mexico at the San Ysidro port of entry are currently closed. Updates will be provided.— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018
In addition, northbound vehicle traffic processing at San Ysidro is currently suspended. Updates will be provided as they become available.— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018
Pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro port of entry are also suspended at both the East and West facility.— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018
The Associated Press reported Sunday that several hundred migrants traveling from Central America have marched toward the crossing between San Ysidro, just south of San Diego, and Tijuana, Mexico, in an effort to pressure American officials into hearing their asylum claims.
