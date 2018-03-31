Blue Moon brewer to release marijuana-infused beer

Blue Moon’s brewer is aiming for a higher market.
Keith Villa announced that he is releasing three marijuana-infused beers that promise the same effects as the drink but without the hangover, KABC reported.
The beers, which will be released this fall, will only be available in Colorado, but Villa said he plans to make the drinks available in states that have legalized recreational marijuana.
The drinks will not contain alcohol, KABC said.
