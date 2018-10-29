  • Blue Bell Christmas Cookies, Peppermint Ice Cream returning, new Peppermint Bark hitting shelves

    By: Kelcie Willis

    With the holiday season underway, two popular Blue Bell ice cream flavors are back in stores along with a new item.

    Blue Bell Ice Cream announced on Twitter Thursday that Christmas Cookies and Peppermint Ice Cream are now in stores.

    Christmas Cookies has chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies in sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a swirl of green icing.

    It is by far one of the most-requested flavors from the company.

    “We have increased our production to meet the unbelievable demand that we experienced last year, and hopefully make it through the holiday season,” Jenny Van Dorf, public relations manager for Blue Bell Creameries, said in a statement, according to KLFY.

    The Peppermint Ice Cream has peppermint candy pieces in peppermint ice cream.

    Another peppermint flavor is also on the shelves -- Peppermint Bark. The treat contains mint ice cream with dark and white chocolate chunks and peppermint candy pieces.

    The flavors are seasonal and will only be available for a limited time, KLFY reported

