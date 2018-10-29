Blue Bell Christmas Cookies, Peppermint Ice Cream returning, new Peppermint Bark hitting shelves

With the holiday season underway, two popular Blue Bell ice cream flavors are back in stores along with a new item.
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced on Twitter Thursday that Christmas Cookies and Peppermint Ice Cream are now in stores.
Christmas Cookies has chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies in sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a swirl of green icing.
All I want for…Christmas Cookies! One of our most requested flavors returns to stores beginning today. Christmas Cookies combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream w/red sprinkles and a green icing swirl. pic.twitter.com/GsRRkdL65e— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 29, 2018
It is by far one of the most-requested flavors from the company.
“We have increased our production to meet the unbelievable demand that we experienced last year, and hopefully make it through the holiday season,” Jenny Van Dorf, public relations manager for Blue Bell Creameries, said in a statement, according to KLFY.
TRENDING STORIES:
The Peppermint Ice Cream has peppermint candy pieces in peppermint ice cream.
It was mint to be! Peppermint Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. This refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled w/peppermint candy pieces has been a Blue Bell favorite for more than 40 years! We have one more Christmas gift to help ring in the season. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/pYZwtb05Vi— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 25, 2018
Another peppermint flavor is also on the shelves -- Peppermint Bark. The treat contains mint ice cream with dark and white chocolate chunks and peppermint candy pieces.
The flavors are seasonal and will only be available for a limited time, KLFY reported.
Related video: Cool Things You Didn't Know About Ice Cream
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}