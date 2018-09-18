Blockbuster is back ... sort of

LONDON - The ‘80s and ‘90s are alive and well in London, at least temporarily.
A Blockbuster video store has opened in London.
But as always, there is a catch.
It is only open on Monday and Tuesday, and there’s only one movie available, NME reported.
The pop-up location opened to promote the DVD and Blu-ray release of “Deadpool 2.”
Those pack rats who still have their membership card will get front-of-the-line access and will receive a limited-edition VHS case with a digital download code for the movie, NME reported.
The shop had 1,989 copies of the movie to be given away. Blockbuster opened its first shop in London in 1989, Gizmodo reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}