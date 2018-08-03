Bison stops traffic in Yellowstone, man challenges it

HAYDEN VALLEY, Wyo. - A man in the middle of Yellowstone National Park may want to think again after challenging one of the largest animals in the U.S.
Traffic through the park was at a standstill as a bison crossed the roadway. As cars were either slowed or completely stopped, a man decided to taunt the bison, growling at the large, wild animal, KRTV reported.
The entire wild encounter was caught on video.
Park officials say to stay at least 25 yards away from bison, and even turn around instead of interacting with them, KRTV reported, which is clearly what this man did not do. The bison charges him as he runs away.
Visitors to the park are told to stay 100 yards away from bears and wolves, KRTV reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
