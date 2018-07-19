  • Billy Joel fans get big surprise at 100th Madison Square Garden show: Bruce Springsteen

    NEW YORK -

    The Piano Man meets The Boss. 

    As Billy Joel celebrated his 100th concert at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, he announced to concertgoers that he was going to have a guest sing a duet with him and that the guest was a winner of a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony, WNBC reported.

    Bruce Springsteen then came onto the stage to the screams of “BRUCE!”

    He sang “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before he jumped on top of the piano to perform “Born to Run.”

    After the two-song set, Springsteen left the stage but not without a hug between the two iconic performers and not before Springsteen gave Joel a kiss on his head, WNBC reported

    The 100th show was the continuation of performances that started in 2014 when he began a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden.

     

    He performed his classics like “New York State of Mind” and “Uptown Girl” and finished his more than two-hour concert with “This Is the Time,” WNBC reported.

     

     

