0 Billy Joel fans get big surprise at 100th Madison Square Garden show: Bruce Springsteen

NEW YORK -

The Piano Man meets The Boss.

As Billy Joel celebrated his 100th concert at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, he announced to concertgoers that he was going to have a guest sing a duet with him and that the guest was a winner of a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony, WNBC reported.

Bruce Springsteen then came onto the stage to the screams of “BRUCE!”

He sang “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before he jumped on top of the piano to perform “Born to Run.”

Billy and the band back up The Boss on "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out"! #BillyJoelMSG100 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) July 19, 2018

After the two-song set, Springsteen left the stage but not without a hug between the two iconic performers and not before Springsteen gave Joel a kiss on his head, WNBC reported.

The 100th show was the continuation of performances that started in 2014 when he began a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden.

He performed his classics like “New York State of Mind” and “Uptown Girl” and finished his more than two-hour concert with “This Is the Time,” WNBC reported.

Goodnight from The World's Greatest Arena! Here's to the next 100 shows #BillyJoelMSG200 😉 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) July 19, 2018

