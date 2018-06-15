  • Bill Cosby sacks defense team

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Comedian Bill Cosby replaced his entire defense team in advance of his September sentencing hearing, CNN reported Friday.

    Cosby, 80, replaced attorney Tom Mesereau and his team with attorney Joseph P. Green, according to Andrew Wyatt, the comedian’s spokesman.

    Wyatt did not give a reason for the change, CNN reported.

    Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand on April 26.

    A sentencing hearing for Cosby has been scheduled for Sept. 24, CNN reported. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

