Big pig rescue: Ohio firefighters pull Winnie from cistern

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Ohio firefighters had to rescue a 180-pound potbellied pig on Saturday after the animal fell into a cistern.
Winnie was unhurt after firefighters retrieved her, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati reported.
Goshen Township Fire and EMS Station 18 posted photos of the big pig rescue on social media.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}