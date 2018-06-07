  • Beyonces mom shares photo of Beyonce and Jay Zs twins

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, released a photo of her twin grandchildren on her Instagram page Thursday.

    This is only the second time the general public has seen the 11-month-old twins, Sir and Rumi, after Beyonce’s iconic photo posted after the twins were a month old.

     

    Lawson’s photo is causing more buzz online that Beyonce and Jay-Z recently celebrated a ceremony to renew their wedding vows.

     

    Beyonce and Jay-Z kicked off their international tour On the Run II in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday. The couple will tour Europe and have scheduled stops in cities including Chicago, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

    The final show is slated for Oct. 4 in Seattle.

