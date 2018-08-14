  • Beyonce dedicates Detroit OTR II show to Aretha Franklin

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DETROIT - When Beyonce hit the stage in Detroit for her “On the Run II” joint tour with her husband, Jay Z, she made sure to acknowledge the Queen of Soul.

    Aretha Franklin, who was born in Memphis but raised in the Motor City, is reportedly in poor health. 

    Detroit Free Press reported that after the opening song, Beyonce told the crowed of 40,000 people, “This show is dedicated Aretha Franklin. We love you and thank you.”

    She then thanked the 76-year-old musician for her “beautiful music.”

    Before the Carters took the stage at Ford Field, DJ Khaled, who is opening some dates of the tour, led a sing-along of Franklin’s 1967 song “Respect,” according to People.

