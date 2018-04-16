Beyoncé donates $100,000 to historically black colleges in several states

After headlining the popular Coachella music festival over the weekend, Beyoncé announced a major donation to four historically black colleges in four states.
The internationally-recognized superstar is giving $25,000 each to Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Ohio’s Wilberforce University.
>> Related: Destiny’s Child reunites during Beyonce’s Coachella performance
Beyoncé made the donations to the Homecoming Scholars Award program at the schools for the 2018-2019 academic year through her BeyGOOD initiative.
>> Related: Why Tom Hanks’ name is all over Wright State
Are Beyoncé and Jay-Z Going on Tour Together? The worst kept secret in touring is finally out – Beyonce and Jay-Z are going “On the Run” again. The power couple will hit the road together for “OTR II” for a series of shows starting July 25 in Cleveland. They will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in August. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 19 via http://www.ticketmaster.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}