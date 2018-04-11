  • Best Places to Live 2018: Did your city make U.S. News' annual list?

    By: Amanda O'Donnell, Austin American-Statesman

    AUSTIN, Texas - It’s another good day to live in Austin, Texas

    Last year, Austin knocked Denver from the No. 1 spot on U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Places to Live in the U.S.” And this year, it didn’t budge

    As in years past, the publication ranked the 125 largest cities in the country based on a variety of factors and data. Five indexes were used to compile the list: job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration. Cities were graded on each of these indexes on a 10-point scale, which were then averaged for an overall score. 

    Overall, Austin earned a 7.7 out of 10. Of the measurements, Austin scored highest in the net migration category with 9.4. Austin also scored high in the desirability index with an 8.9. 

    The top 10 cities are:

    1. Austin

    2. Colorado Springs, Colorado

    3. Denver

    4. Des Moines, Iowa

    5. Fayetteville, Arkansas

    6. Portland, Oregon 

    7. Huntsville, Alabama

    8. Washington, D.C. 

    9. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

    10. Seattle

    Austin Mayor Steve Adler took to Twitter to share the good news:

    It’s not all sunshine in the greatest place to live in the U.S., however. Or maybe it’s too much sunshine, in at least one category. U.S. News and World Report noted Austin’s higher-than-average housing costs, its notoriously bad traffic, issues with segregation and those hot, hot summers as negative factors. 

