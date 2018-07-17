  • Bartender's heartwarming act of kindness for homeless man goes viral

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee bartender's generous act has gone viral.

    According to a Facebook post by Dawn Wilt, an unidentified homeless man recently walked into Huey's, a popular Memphis restaurant, with only $2.

    He asked the bartender what he could get with such a small amount of money. The post said the bartender immediately said he could get a burger, even asking if he preferred onion rings or fries.

    God Bless Hueys.... George is smiling down .. The bartender Beck greeted a homeless man with what can I get you man...

    Posted by Dawn Wilt on Friday, July 13, 2018

    The post has been shared more than 1,100 times. 

