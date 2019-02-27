0 Bars in DC open early so patrons can watch Cohen congressional testimony

WASHINGTON - The taps will be flowing early in Washington, D.C. all because of the congressional testimony of Michael Cohen.

Cohen will appear before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday to testify against President Donald Trump.

He is expected to call the president “racist” and a “conman” according to a prepared opening statement that was released Tuesday evening.

Cohen is also expected to show not one, but two checks, that he said Trump wrote.

One which is labeled Exhibit 5A was to reimburse money Cohen paid to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet, CNN reported.

Michael Cohen will show Congress (Exhibit 5A) a copy of this $35K check that President Trump personally signed from his personal bank account on August 1, 2017 – when he was President to (per testimony) reimburse illegal hush money paid to Stormy Daniels

via @GloriaBorger @CNN pic.twitter.com/dJ67pldPNt — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) February 27, 2019

There is also apparently a second check, according to Cohen, that was reimbursement for hush money payments, “Good Morning America” reported.

UPDATE: Michael Cohen is expected to show a *2nd check* signed by Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Org. COO Weisselberg from March 1, 2017, which Cohen says was also installment for the hush money payments. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) February 27, 2019

Because of the testimony expected, Duffy’s Irish Pub, a DC sports bar, will not be showing basketball or baseball games on their TVs today. Instead, they will be switched to the hearing which was scheduled for 10 a.m.

They’re also offering a special beverage in honor of the day.

“We will have our special ‘Flipper Cocktail’ available only during the hearing. The ingredients are redacted but we can tell you that it is 100% PARDON FREE,” the bar’s Facebook page says.

Duffy’s isn’t a stranger to opening early because of news from the political world. The bar opened early in 2017 for a standing room only crowd as former FBI Director James Comey testified, The HIll reported.

Another bar, The Midlands beer garden, will be switching its 100-inch televisions and all other screens to the hearing, telling patrons on Twitter, “We’re gonna watch it anyway so we’re opening the bar up at 10a!”

We're gonna watch it anyway so we're opening the bar up at 10a!



Both of our 100" screens and all our TVs inside and outside by the fire pits will be fired up so grab your breakfast from Call Your Mother, sign into our Wifi and watch Cohen spill all the beans! pic.twitter.com/JA749qdDf0 — The Midlands (@TheMidlandsDC) February 27, 2019

