Barbara Bush funeral set to begin Friday in Houston

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON, Texas - Barbara Bush’s funeral arrangements are set for this weekend in Houston.

    The public is invited to pay their respects at a public viewing for the matriarch of the Bush family from noon until midnight on Friday at St. Martin’s  Church.

    The private funeral service for the former first lady is set for Saturday at the Second Baptist Church in Houston. Attendance at the service is by invitation only.

    President Donald Trump has ordered flags at the White House and on public and federal property around the United States flown at half staff this weekend in honor of Barbara Bush.

    She’ll be laid to rest in College Station, Texas, next to her daughter, Robin, who died at the age of 4, according to an interview the Bushes did with CNN”s Larry King in 2004.

     

