0 Ban on plastic bags in some U.S. cities seems to be having an impact, study finds

AUSTIN, Texas - Plastic bag bans in some U.S. cities and other places around the world appear to be having an impact. The bags are getting harder to find in the ocean, a new study finds.

According to the Independent, efforts to combat plastic pollution are proving successful as the number of plastic bags found on the ocean floor seemed to have declined.

Government scientists analyzed 25 years’ worth of ocean litter in the waters surrounding the United Kingdom.

