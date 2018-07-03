0 Ballet dancer injured in deadly Bahamas boat explosion doesnt know she lost legs, family says

BAHAMAS - A dancer and soccer player was one of the survivors of a deadly boat explosion in the Bahamas, but her life will never be the same. She had to have both legs amputated after the blast that also injured her mother, sister and stepfather.

Brian Schaffer, Stefanie Schaffer’s uncle, told NBC News that his niece was sitting right above the origin of the explosion and suffered broken bones and internal injuries. Both of her legs had to be removed at the knees. The recent college graduate from Vermont is also being kept in a medically induced coma and is in critical condition.

“I don’t think she knows she doesn’t have any legs left,” Brian Schaffer said.

“Trying to think of what her life’s going to be like and what we all need to do as a family to get her back to being that ballet dancer and soccer player. That’s what I want to do,” Brian Schaffer said, according to WTVJ.

Stefanie Schaffer’s sister had minor injuries, while their mother had broken bones and possible internal bleeding.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the family’s medical costs.

The family was among the 12 people on the boat that exploded near Great Exuma. There were 10 Americans and two crew members from the Bahamas. One woman who was celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary was killed, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Several others were injured, Fox News reported.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Fox News reported.

